Cagayan de Oro Under COVID-19 By Froilan Gallardo - March 18, 2020 6:59 am A police officer stops motorists at a checkpoint along Corrales Avenue in Cagayan de Oro City as curfew took effect Tuesday night (18 March 2020). City officials implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO