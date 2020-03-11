Camp Transformation By Manman Dejeto - March 11, 2020 4:55 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Members of the Joint Task Force on Camps Transformation visit the ruins of what was once the residence of Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s founder and chair Salamat Hashim inside the revolutionary group’s main stronghold, Camp Abubakar, in Barira, Maguindanao on Tuesday (10 March 2020). The Task Force members are formulating a transformation plan for this camp. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments