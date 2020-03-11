Cancelled By Roel Catoto - March 11, 2020 6:51 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.CANCELLED. Participants of the Caraga Regional Athletic Meet wait for their respective boats at Dapa Port Wednesday afternoon (11 March 2020) en route to Surigao City, and then home. The Department of Education has cancelled the event, supposed to be held at the newly built Siargao Island Sports Complex in the municipality of Dapa, Surigao del Norte because of the threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) on big gatherings. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments