Closed Shops In Davao

A popular arcade of souvenir shops in Davao City has closed on Friday ( March 20, 2020). City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has ordered the temporary closure of malls and some business establishments starting March 19 midnight as part of the preventive measures against Covid-19. Mindanews Photo
