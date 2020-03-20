Closed Shops In Davao By Mindanews - March 20, 2020 7:01 pm A popular arcade of souvenir shops in Davao City has closed on Friday ( March 20, 2020). City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has ordered the temporary closure of malls and some business establishments starting March 19 midnight as part of the preventive measures against Covid-19. Mindanews Photo Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments