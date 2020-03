Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Construction of Davao City’s coastal road in Talomo continues on March 21, 2020 despite the threat of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Davao City has two confirmed COVID-19 cases, the third in the Davao region and the sixth in Mindanao. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

