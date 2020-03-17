COVID-19 Check By Manman Dejeto - March 17, 2020 10:55 am Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Soldiers belonging to Task Force Davao screen passengers at a checkpoint in Lasang, Davao City on 16 March 2020. Davao City has declared that it will not allow the entry of residents from Tagum City and Pantukan into the city and that it will be locking down its borders with the rest of Davao del Norte to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO More photos of Davao City under quarantine here Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments