Disinfection in CDO

Cagayan de Oro health personnel prepare a disinfectant solution for use on Saturday, March 14, 2020 during the city-wide disinfection in all places of worship, following the death of Patient No. 40, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mindanao. Patient No. 40 died Friday night in a government hospital in Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO. READ STORY

