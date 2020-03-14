Disinfection in CDO

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.
Cagayan de Oro health personnel prepare a disinfectant solution for use on Saturday, March 14, 2020 during the city-wide disinfection in all places of worship, following the death of Patient No. 40, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Mindanao. Patient No. 40 died Friday night in a government hospital in Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO. READ STORY
