Empty Terminal By Chris V. Panganiban - March 20, 2020 9:31 am The usually busy terminal in San Francisco town in Agusan del Sur has become empty after the provincial government placed the entire province under a community quarantine starting on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease or Covid-19. MindaNews photo taken on March 18, 2020 by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN