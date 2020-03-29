Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

What’s a backhoe doing at the beach? While everyone was mandated to stay home due to the community quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, n Barangay Baybay, Burgos town in Siargao Island on March 27, 2020, a team that included the police chief of General Luna town passed by this area and found this backhoe destroying the natural reef barrier. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO READ STORY

