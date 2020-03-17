Life Must Go On By Roel Catoto - March 17, 2020 10:33 am Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Island bakers have survived through the years even before the flourishing of the tourism industry. Despite the COVID-19 threat, life goes on for this local baker in General Luna , Siargao Island. She’s baking a hot morning delight of ÒPan de Totoy,Ó also known as ÒPan de Surf,Ó in this photo taken on Monday, March 16, 2020. MindaNews Photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments