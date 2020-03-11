Maguindanao Clash By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - March 11, 2020 1:29 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A government artillery pounds on positions of Daesh terror group in the hinterlands of Maguindanao Wednesday (11 March 2020). Clashes started since last week. The JointTask Force Central campaigns to eradicate extortion activities perpetrated by the said terror group and prevent them to conduct more atrocities. Military claims 14 have been killed on the enemy side and four from the government side. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments