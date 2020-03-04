Mt. Kalatungan Ultramarathon By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - March 4, 2020 1:30 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A runner scales Mount Lumpanag (also known as Mount Wiji) of the Kalatungan Mountain Range during the Kalatungan Trail Ultramarathon in Pangantukan, Bukidnon on Sunday (1 March 2020). Before getting to Lumpanag, runners first had to climb up the peak of Mt. Kalatungan (2,824 meters above sea level), the country’s sixth highest peak. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments