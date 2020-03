Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A plastic shield has been installed at the counter of a popular drugstore in Davao City to minimize contamination risks between personnel and customers. Notices are also posted to remind customers to observe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID 2019. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

