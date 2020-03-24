PPEs and Medical Supplies for BARMM By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - March 24, 2020 2:54 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Soldiers unload personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies from a Philippine Airforce C-130 plane that landed at the Awang Airport in Maguindanao Tuesday noon (24 March 2020). The supplies are intended for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments