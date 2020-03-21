Quarantine checkpoint By Froilan Gallardo - March 22, 2020 1:51 am Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Commuters board a van after their body temperatures were checked at the quarantine checkpoint in Alae, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on March 21, 2020. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A delivery truck loaded with food supplies from San Miguel Corporation stops in front of a policeman at the quarantine checkpoint in Alae, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on March 21, 2020. The food company has assured the public that they can produce enough food during the quarantine period. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A policeman stops a vehicle at the quarantine checkpoint in Alae, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on March 21, 2020. The province of Bukidnon has implemented strict community quarantine measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A policeman stops a vehicle at the quarantine checkpoint in Alae, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon on March 21, 2020. The province of Bukidnon has implemented strict community quarantine measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments