Self-help Disinfection By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - March 27, 2020 5:33 pm A resident of NHA 4 Subdivision in Malaybalay City and her househelp spray a homemade disinfectant on sacks placed on the main road of NHA 4 Subdivision in Malaybalay City on Friday, 27 March 2020. They also sprayed the chemical on the gates of their neighbors' houses. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO