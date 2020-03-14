Temperature monitoring

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A security guard in a department store in Iligan City aims a temperature gun on an incoming customer Saturday (14 March 2020) as awareness on COVID-19 suddenly rose after news of Mindanao’s first coronavirus mentioned that the patient was initially hospitalized in the city before he was referred to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in neighboring Cagayan de Oro City. The gun, however, measured this photographer’s temperature at 30 Celsius. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

