Two Meters Apart

By
Manman Dejeto
-
A huge signage along Davao City’s Diversion Road reminds the public to maintain a two-meter distance under the city’s community quarantine guidelines for COVID-19. Photo taken Wednesday (18 March 2020) by MANMAN DEJETO / MindaNews
But shoppers waiting to enter a department store in Davao City’s Chinatown on Wednesday (18 March 2020) do not seem to mind maintaining proper social distance requirements under the city’s community quarantine guidelines against COVID-19. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
