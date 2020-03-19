Two Meters Apart By Manman Dejeto - March 19, 2020 4:50 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A huge signage along Davao City’s Diversion Road reminds the public to maintain a two-meter distance under the city’s community quarantine guidelines for COVID-19. Photo taken Wednesday (18 March 2020) by MANMAN DEJETO / MindaNews But shoppers waiting to enter a department store in Davao City’s Chinatown on Wednesday (18 March 2020) do not seem to mind maintaining proper social distance requirements under the city’s community quarantine guidelines against COVID-19. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments