Vietnamese Rice By RIchel V. Umel - March 31, 2020 11:34 am Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.VIETNAMESE RICE. Laborers unload sacks of rice from Vietnam aboard MV Hai Phuong Sea on Monday (30 March 2020). The ship, which arrived Sunday, carried 268,000 sacks of rice for a rice trader here, which supplies parts of Northern Mindanao. The city government initially purchased 20,000 bags from the cargo intended for the food packs it is distributing to 60,000 households as Iligan imposed an enhanced community quarantine as part of the measure to contain COVID-19. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments