The golden trumpet tree of Wao. This time of the year, this tree is abloom and a happy sight in Wao, the westmost hinterland town of Lanao del Sur, accessible via the national highway that connects Cagayan de Oro City to North Cotabato. MindaNews photo by JULES BENITEZ

