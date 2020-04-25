Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Vegetable vendors sell their merchandise at a mobile market organized by the city government of Digos on 25 April 2020. There are also meat, poultry and fish vendors joining the mobile market, which goes around the different barangays of the city as part of the local government unit’s measures to help minimize movement of people during the current COVID-19 crisis. MindaNews photo by ERIC S.B. LIBRE

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments