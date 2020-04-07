Bargain Lobster By Roel Catoto - April 7, 2020 1:42 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Fisherman Jun Golgat of Barangay San Roque in the municipality of Pilar, Siargao Island sells lobsters caught in the wild at 1,000 pesos a kilo, much cheaper these days with the absence of tourists because of the quarantine imposed with the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lurking everywhere. Photo taken Tuesday (7 April 2020) by ROEL CATOTO / MindaNews Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments