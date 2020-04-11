Black Nazarene on Good Friday

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A church lay member stands beside the Black Nazarene as the image is brought out from the Jesus Nazareno parish church in Barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro on Good Friday, 10 April 2020. The Archdiocese brought the revered image around the city during curfew hours on Good Friday, 10 April 2020, to seek its protection against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO. READ STORY



