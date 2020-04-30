Brahminy Kite Eggs By Roel Catoto - April 30, 2020 4:51 pm These eggs of a Brahminy Kite (Haliastur indus) were found by a member of Pilar Surfing Club on a fishing trip to the mangrove forest in Pilar town in Siargao Island on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The group is pushing for wildlife conservation and the protection of the marine environment from pollution. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments