Control Point By Gregorio C. Bueno - April 23, 2020 8:55 pm A military armored personnel carrier (APC) and a heavy equipment are placed near a checkpoint along Quimpo Boulevard in Davao City on Tuesday (21 April 2020) to control the flow of vehicles. Davao City is on an enhanced community quarantine as part of the measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). MindaNews photo by GG BUENO