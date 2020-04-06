Door-to-Door By Roel Catoto - April 6, 2020 5:14 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Farmers deliver fresh coconuts to houses in Pilar town, Siargao Island on Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020, minimizing direct social contacts among residents as Caraga region was placed under an enhanced community quarantine. This after a male patient from Butuan City, who was confined at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City, tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in the region. (MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO) Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments