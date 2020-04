Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Residents attempt to observe social distancing as they flock to the row of stalls selling lechon (roast pig) along Macacua street in Cotabato City on Easter Sunday, 12 April 2020. In one of the stalls, all six lechons prepared for Easter Sunday celebration were sold out. MindaNews photos by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA



