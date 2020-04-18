Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

An empty highway along Talomo, Davao City as of 8:51 a.m. on Saturday, 18 April 2020, from the pedestrian overpass in Puan, on the first day of the implementation of the number coding system on the use of the Food and Medicine (FM) passes. FM passes with control numbers starting with 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 can be used only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while those with control numbers starting with 2, 4, 6 and 8 can be used only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. FM passes cannot be used on Sundays. The city’s enhanced community quarantine has been extended until April 26. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

