Entry point

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A worker of Barangay Centro Agdao in Davao City wears a personal protective equipment as he sprays a disinfectant on the hands of a resident before allowing him to enter the village on 25 April 2020. The administrative district of Agdao has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, three of them presently admitted at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, two recovered while two others died. MINDANEWS PHOTO

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments