Face Shields By RIchel V. Umel - April 1, 2020 9:44 pm An Army soldier distributes face shields to a policeman manning a quarantine checkpoint in Iligan City on Wednesday (1 April 2020). Personnel of the Army's 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade have produced shields and masks for distribution to frontliners in Iligan City and Lanao del Norte in the campaign to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease (COVID-19). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL