Food Aid By Eric S.B. Libre - April 28, 2020 8:50 pm Plastic bags containing several kilos of rice along with canned sardines and instant noodle packs are placed on chairs lining a sidewalk in Digos City on Tuesday (28 April 2020). This is the city government's assistance to help residents tide over the enhanced community quarantine in the face of the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis. Mindanews photo by ERIC S.B. LIBRE