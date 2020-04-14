Gardening in Digos

By
Eric S.B. Libre
-
Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.
Workers at an ukay-ukay outlet in Digos City temporarily closed as part of the local government’s anti-COVID-19 measures work together making a garden on Tuesday (14 April 2020) to make good use of their time and eventually have a ready source of healthy vegetables. MindaNews photo by ERIC S.B. LIBRE
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR