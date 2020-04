Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary hands over at sea, a pack of food assistance to a fisherman in Iligan City on 25 April 2020. The Philippine Coast Guard-Iligan station, PCG Auxiliary and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources pooled resources to help fisherfolk cope with the COVID-19 crisis. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Read story

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments