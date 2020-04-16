Health Worker on Bike By Manman Dejeto - April 16, 2020 3:42 pm An employee of the Southern Philippines Medical Center, the designated Covid-19 hospital for Davao City, rides a bicycle on 15 April 2020. Public transportation has been stopped except for taxis and tricycles under the enhanced community quarantine for Covid-19 of Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments