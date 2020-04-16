Health Worker on Bike

By
Manman Dejeto
-
An employee of the Southern Philippines Medical Center, the designated Covid-19 hospital for Davao City, rides a bicycle on 15 April 2020. Public transportation has been stopped except for taxis and tricycles under the enhanced community quarantine for Covid-19 of Davao City. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO
