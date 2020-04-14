Horse-riding Girl By Chris V. Panganiban - April 14, 2020 3:53 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Jenelyn Arnejo, 34, rides her horse to buy goods at the public market in the municipality of San Francisco in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday (14 April 2020). In the absence of passenger vehicles like the habal-habal (motorcycle with extended seat) as Agusan del Sur was put under enhanced community quarantine as a measure to help contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Jenelyn instead took her horse to get to the town center, six kilometers away from her home in Sitio Cantagan in Barangay Lucac. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments