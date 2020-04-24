IATF Meeting By Presidential Photo - April 24, 2020 12:02 pm President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 23, 2020. Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR and parts of Luzon until May 15. TOTO LOZANO/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments