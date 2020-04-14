Kadiwa on Wheels By Gregorio C. Bueno - April 14, 2020 10:26 am Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Farmers’ associations and cooperatives bring in their produce at the GSIS Heighs covered court in Matina, Davao City on Tuesday (14 April 2020) to bring the market closer to residents observing the “enhanced community quarantine” imposed by the local government as a move to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The “Kadiwa on Wheels” program was initiated by the Department of Agriculture. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments