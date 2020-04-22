Maritime Patrol

Task Force Davao personnel conduct maritime patrol along the shorelines of Barangay 23-C on Wednesday (22 April 2020) in connection with the lockdown of Purok 3, Purok 4, and Purok 7, known COVID-19 hot spots in Davao City. Also on lockdown is Purok 9 of Barangay 21-C. The 24/7 patrol coverage is provided by the Philippine Coast Guard Davao, Philippine Navy, Maritime Police and TF Davao. Photo courtesy of Task Force Davao | Read story
