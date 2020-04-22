Maritime Patrol By Mindanews - April 22, 2020 2:11 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Task Force Davao personnel conduct maritime patrol along the shorelines of Barangay 23-C on Wednesday (22 April 2020) in connection with the lockdown of Purok 3, Purok 4, and Purok 7, known COVID-19 hot spots in Davao City. Also on lockdown is Purok 9 of Barangay 21-C. The 24/7 patrol coverage is provided by the Philippine Coast Guard Davao, Philippine Navy, Maritime Police and TF Davao. Photo courtesy of Task Force Davao | Read story Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments