Davao City police and auxiliary forces flag down vehicles along Matina near the public market on 18 April 2020, the first day of the implementation of the number coding system on the use of the Food and Medicine (FM) passes. FM passes with control numbers starting with 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 can be used only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while those with control numbers starting with 2, 4, 6 and 8 can be used only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. FM passes cannot be used on Sundays. The city’s enhanced community quarantine has been extended until April 26. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

