Archbishop Antonio Ledesma (R) of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro leads the Palm Sunday mass at the empty St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro City on April 5, 2020. To his right is Monsignor Rey Manuel Monsanto. Masses have been suspended for two weeks now to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Palm Sunday mass was televised and carried live on Facebook. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

