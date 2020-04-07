Rice Harvest By Roel Catoto - April 7, 2020 7:52 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.RICE HARVEST. Local farmers in Barangay San Roque in Pilar town in Siargao Island harvest palay on Tuesday (7 April 2020). This season’s bountiful harvest has somehow helped farmers in the island with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments