Suffer the Drivers By Mindanews - April 26, 2020 8:58 pm Drivers and operators of motorelas, the main mode of public transport in Malaybalay City, have been hit hard by the limit set on the number of passengers to comply with physical distancing, aside from the stay-at-home order, due to the COVID-19 threat. Motorelas can carry 8-10 passengers but now the local government has reduced the number to a maximum of four. MindaNews photo taken 26 April 2020 by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO