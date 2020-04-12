Sunday patrol

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) station in Iligan City and Northern Mindanao retrieve a dead turtle floating along Iligan Bay while the team was on patrol on Easter Sunday, 12 April 2020, to prevent residents from flocking to the beach and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19. The turtle suffered a deep neck wound from a hook. The PCG also apprehended 10 persons on paddle boats from Buru-un in Iligan City, five of them with no papers, quarantine passes and face masks. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

