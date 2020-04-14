Unloading Vegetables in CDO By Froilan Gallardo - April 14, 2020 9:45 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.A stevedore unloads a sack of eggplants from Lantapan, Bukidnon at the Bulua vegetable landing area in Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday (14 April 2020). The supply of vegetables and agricultural products are threatened with delays by recent quarantine measures set up by various local governments units against COVID-19. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments