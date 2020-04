Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Government workers spray disinfectant on a street in Digos City in Davao del Sur evening of 25 April 2020 to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Digos City recorded only one confirmed case in March but the patient has recovered. Mindanews photo by ERIC S.B. LIBRE

