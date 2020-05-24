Almost Finished But… By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - May 24, 2020 2:19 pm This building at the annex campus of Bukidnon State University in Casisang, Malaybalay City only lacks finishing touches. But it may remain unused in the coming months as the opening of classes is still uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic. MindaNews photo taken 23 May 2020 by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments