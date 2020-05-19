Assistance to Fisherfolk By RIchel V. Umel - May 19, 2020 8:34 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard Northern Mindanao Command, 1003rd Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Bureau of Fisheries and Acquatic Resources Lanao del Norte field office hand out food assistance to a fisherman affected by the quarantine in Iligan City on Tuesday morning (19 May 2020). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL | Read story Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments