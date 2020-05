Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Laborers have a hard time hauling this giant blue marlin to market. Locally known as ‘malasugi,’ the fish was caught by a fisherman in Pilar, Siaragao in Surigao del Norte on Saturday, 23 May 2020. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

