Bishop of Jolo’s ordination

The new Bishop of Jolo, Charlie Inzon (lying prostrate) was ordained on Thursday, 21 May 2020 at the 1,800-seater Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City with nine others in attendance, including Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon (L) as main consecrator and Cardinal Orlando Quevedo and Kidapawan Bishop Colin Bagaforo as co-consecrators. Inzon’s predecessor is Lampon who served as Bishop of Jolo for two decades. Government guidelines for areas under general community quarantine state that “religious gatherings are not encouraged but in any case should be not more than 10 persons.” Photo screengrabbed from OMI Philippines’ video READ STORY

