Downtown-bound

Traffic on the lane going to downtown Davao City from Bangkal at 10:22 a.m. is still heavy on 18 May 2020, the first Monday under General Community Quarantine. The vehicles on the road are mostly private cars and trucks. Jeepneys are allowed to ply their routes but operators are mandated to “set up the approved physical distancing seating arrangements with barriers.”

MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

